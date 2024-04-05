media release: Born out the the practice rooms of the top conservatories, TAKE3 lives at the intersection where pop, rock and classical fusion collide. With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. TAKE3 has expanded their repertoire from Bach and Beethoven to Bieber and The Beach Boys. The Nevada Sagebrush says of TAKE3 “…. this group gave us a tremendous night of undisputed talent from some of the most passionate musicians around.” Known for their infectious and down to earth onstage personalities, this threesome leaves their indelible mark on captivated crowds around the country performing their arrangements of top pop hits, Americana, and their signature classical mashups.

Tickets for all shows are $25 Adults, $20 Seniors 65+, and $12 Students (high school & younger) and are available at OregonPerformingArtsCenter. com. Venue is Oregon Performing Arts Center, 456 N. Perry Parkway, Oregon, WI 53575.