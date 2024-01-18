media release: “Stunning, Superb, Powerful…” says the Los Angeles Times of TAKE3: Where ROCK meets BACH, featuring the music of popular artists including The Beatles, Billy Joel, Elvis, Neil Diamond, Imagine Dragons; and crowd favorites, “Sweet Home Alabama”, “Hallelujah”, “Game of Thrones”, “Stand by Me”, and “Pirates of the Caribbean”. TAKE3 is celebrated for weaving, seamlessly, in and out of musical styles with jaw dropping virtuosity. Their fierce energy is combined with charm, wit, and easy camaraderie with audiences, making them a crowd favorite wherever they perform.

With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. With training at the World’s top conservatories, TAKE3, created by violinist/vocalist Lindsay Deutsch (Yanni’s featured violin soloist), alongside cello and piano, are creating some of the most exciting and refreshing pop/rock/classical fusion music anywhere in the World.

Whether they are rockin’ the Bach or are classically infusing the favorites of The Beatles, Bieber or Coldplay, TAKE3 are nothing short of exhilarating and have electrified audiences at venues and events including Music in the Mountains, Redlands Bowl, OK Mozart Festival, Festival Mozaic, Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill, and Bear Valley Music Festival.