ONLINE: Taking a Faithful Stance for Equity

Mon. July 19, 6:30 pm, Online Event – Taking a Faithful Stance for Equity: A Training in Local Civic Engagement. Racism and white supremacy can only flourish if people of goodwill stay silent. People of faith care about racism and we care about equity. Still, when the time comes to speak up in a public forum, we feel ill-prepared, unsure of what to say, or simply do not know when an issue we care about is coming before our school board or Common Council or how to testify. Please join us for this important training on how to be an effective advocate for racial equity and justice in your local community. Together we can stand for the truth and for the dignity of all people. The training will be led by Lisa Jones, Director of MICAH in Milwaukee, and David Liners, State Director of WISDOM. To register, visit: bit.ly/3vIobpy