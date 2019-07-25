press release: Taking Care of You, is a program offering practical strategies and experiences to help you deal with the stress in your life in a healthy way. Activities of the program are aimed at increasing mindfulness, positive emotions, optimism, resiliency to stress, coping skills, and self-care of one’s mind, body, and spirit. At the completion of the day you will leave with the tools to improve your own life and the life of your colleagues, and customers. Participants who attend the entire day will be certified to teach this curriculum.

The Program will be held on July 25, 2019 from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm at the Lyman F. Anderson Center, located at 5201 Fen Oak Drive Madison WI 53718. The cost to attend this program is $75. Lunch will be provided. To register visit: https://danetakingcareofyou.eventbrite.com

For information about program accommodations in languages other than English, or

disability, contact Deb Neubauer at (608) 224-3722 or email her at neubauer@countyofdane.com

For more information visit: https://dane.extension.wisc.edu/2019/07/01/taking-care-of-you/