Tales of the African Banjo

Grace Episcopal Church 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Free.

press release: OCTOBER 10 - (Wednesday) 6:30-8PM - Tales of the African Banjo

Multimedia Presentation (history, music, film, imagery) by Grace Presents Program Coordinator James Waldo

This event is in the Grace Church Guild Hall; refreshments to follow.

Grace Episcopal Church 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
