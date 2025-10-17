× Expand DMNX Photo Game master Cavin Eggleston, right, and game players at a past "Tales of Vicious Mockery" event. Game master Cavin Eggleston, right, and game players at a past "Tales of Vicious Mockery" event.

media release: Join us for Tales of Vicious Mockery: A Live RPG Comedy Show! This special event is a heavily improvised game of Dungeons & Dragons featuring comedians as the players and crowd interactions actively shaping the game. Audience members participate by naming characters, choosing genres and outcomes for events, voicing characters, and winning prizes. We also have call and response activities based on in-game activities (critical hits, fails, initiative, etc.).

Hosted by game master Cavin Eggleston with player comedians David Kousgaard, Brandi Augustus, and Peter Jurich.

Doors at 7:30pm; Show at 8pm. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right. THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

General admission tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show. $25 VIP tickets each grant a complimentary swag bag dice, tokens, and discounts at local hobby and gaming shops. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1112091474135682

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.