World Series of Comedy A close-up of Cavin Eggleston. Cavin Eggleston

media release: Join us for Tales of Vicious Mockery: A Live RPG Comedy Show! This special event is a heavily improvised game of Dungeons & Dragons featuring comedians as the players and crowd interactions actively shaping the game. Audience members participate by naming characters, choosing genres and outcomes for events, voicing characters, and winning prizes. We also have call and response activities based on in-game activities (critical hits, fails, initiative, etc.).

Featuring comedians Allison Summers, David Kousgaard, and Ken Hamlett. Hosted by game master Cavin Eggleston.

Doors at 8pm; Show at 8:30pm. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right. THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1309923623537636

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.