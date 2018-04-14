Talia Engstrom & Thomas Kasdorf

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert.

press release: Talia Engstrom is in her junior year, pursuing a bachelor's degree in vocal performance under the direction of Prof. Mimmi Fulmer. On this recital, Talia's solo repertoire will consist of Scandinavian art song, featuring composers such as Edward Grieg and Hugo Alfvén. In collaboration with Elisheva Pront, she will sing duets by Mozart, Rossini, and Shostakovich.With Thomas Kasdorf, piano.