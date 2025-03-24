media release:

Have you ever wanted to know more about the many Frank Lloyd Wright-esque houses in Madison? Now's your chance. Please come to "Taliesin Legacy: Buildings by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Apprentices in and Around Madison." Our presenter is Keiran Murphy, is a long-time Taliesin researcher and guide. You'll learn about the difficulties apprentices had in creating independent architectural practices and what they accomplished. Tickets: $10 adults, students $5 at door, FMH Members free. Tickets at unitarianmeetinghouse.org.

