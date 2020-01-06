Talinn Boys Choir, Madison Youth Choir

press release: Madison Youth Choirs (MYC) will kick off 2020 with a free collaborative concert featuring the world-renowned Tallinn Boys Choir of Estonia as well as over 100 local young men who sing in MYC’s boychoirs on Monday, January 6, 7:30pm at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

The Tallinn Boys Choir will perform a program highlighting the rich musical heritage of their homeland, featuring both Estonian folk pieces and works by contemporary Estonian composers, as well as classical pieces by Mozart and Handel and several works by American composers.

MYC singers will present selections from their recent concert series, "Vision 2020," including "The Roadside Fire" by 20th century composer Ralph Vaughan Williams and "Magno gaudens gaudio," a 12th century work sung in Latin.

7:30pm, Monday, January 6, 2020, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road. Admission is free, though donations will be gladly accepted at the conclusion of the concert.

About the Madison Youth Choirs (MYC):

Recognized as an innovator in youth choral music education, Madison Youth Choirs (MYC) welcomes singers of all ability levels, annually serving more than 1000 young people, ages 7-18, through a wide variety of choral programs in our community. Cultivating a comprehensive music education philosophy that inspires self-confidence, responsibility, and a spirit of inquiry leading students to become "expert noticers," MYC creates accessible, meaningful opportunities for youth to thrive in the arts and beyond.