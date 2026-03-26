Let’s Talk About Invasives…Creeping Bellflower and more

media release: Let’s Talk about Invasives (like Creeping Bellflower, Creeping Charlie, Goutweed and more!) with Matt Wallrath.

Rooms A and B

Matt will present about some of the worst offenders in our gardens and in other spaces- creeping bellflower, creeping charlie and goutweed (bishop’s weed) and more. What about trees and shrubs? What is beautiful yet harmful and is recommended to plant instead? What might be the economic and environmental impact of invasives? He will also share about plant ID, invasive management and restoration.

Q&A will follow. Bring your questions about the challenges you face in your own garden and yard and hear what is of concern beyond our own yards.

This event is presented by the Midvale Heights Green Team and Sequoya Library.

Matthew Wallrath – Wisconsin First Detector Network coordinator / outreach specialist

The Wisconsin First Detector Network (WIFDN) is a community science program that empowers people to take action on invasive species through invasive species monitoring, management, and outreach. WIFDN provides training and resources in addition to providing volunteer opportunities to community scientists.

https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/wifdn/learn/invasive-species-i-d-and-impacts/

Wisconsin Regulated Invasive Plant Identification Resource Page

Matt is happy to continue his career as a conservationist with UW-Madison as of May 2023. He completed a professional M.S. in Environmental Conservation in August 2018 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Nelson Institute and then worked for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

When Matt is not at work, you will find Matt teaching modern board games, on the Ultimate Frisbee field, hiking, canoeing and playing the tuba!