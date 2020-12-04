ONLINE: Talk with Santa

press release: Due to concerns and safety with the COVID-19 pandemic, this years annual Children's Holiday Party has been canceled. However, the City of Fitchburg is happy to announce a brand new event called "Talk With Santa". Your kids can talk with Santa through our online video chat format. Santa will be available for one night only on Friday, December 4, starting at 6:00 p.m. Parents, you need to reserve your child's spot by signing them up at the website below. FACTv will be broadcasting this event LIVE on their Community Channel F2 so everyone can be part of this fun evening. Space is limited, so please reserve your spot today!

Visit https://fitchburgwi-gov.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMtfu-grzMtHtE3Q57fT14XG1whvtJNd-M8 to sign up to Zoom with Santa today!