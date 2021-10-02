RSVP for Talking Spirits

press release: WISCONSIN VETERANS MUSEUM TALKING SPIRITS XXIII

Candlelit Tours: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9, 5:00 – 9:30 PM (Rain Date: October 16). Online registration ends October 2.

Saturday candlelit tours will be available at the following times: 5:00 p.m. 5:20 p.m. 5:40 p.m. 6:00 p.m. 6:20 p.m. 6:40 p.m. 7:20 p.m. 7:40 p.m. 8:00 p.m.

PUBLIC TOURS: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10, 12:00 – 5:30 PM. (Rain Date: October 17). Online registration ends October 3.

Sunday public tours will be available at the following times: 12:00 p.m. 12:20 p.m. 12:40 p.m. 1:00 p.m. 1:20 p.m. 1:40 p.m. 2:20 p.m. 2:40 p.m. 3:00 p.m. 3:20 p.m. 3:40 p.m. 4:00 p.m.

GENERAL ADMISSION: $10. TICKETS FOR WVM MEMBERS ONLY: CALL 608.576.2553 or email jennifer.carlson@wvmfoundation.com

Please join the Wisconsin Veterans Museum on October 9-10 for the return of our annual Talking Spirits Tours, held at the beautiful Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison. On this 90 minutewalking tour, local actors will portray important Civil War-era figures buried at Forest Hill.

Tours will depart every 20 minutes. These tours are limited to 25 guests per group. Don’t want to miss out? Click here to join our mailing list to receive updates on Cemetery Tour 2021 and other Wisconsin Veterans Museum events.

Cancellation Policy: Cancellation for a full refund must be made two weeks prior to the reserved visit. Reservations cancelled after that date will not be refunded.

This year’s theme will be “Wisconsin Women at War” and will feature 4 vignettes which highlight the contributions made to Wisconsin by female military veterans and family members. The tour route, vignettes and points of interest will be lit-up.

2021 Featured Stories:

Eulalie C. Beffel: A Milwaukee native, Eulalie joined the Women’s Army Corps (WAC’s) in 1942 and served in both the Mediterranean and European theatres of war during World War II.

Jessie Smith: Mrs. Smith was an active Gold Star mother and advocate for the organization after her son Robert was killed in action during World War II.

Elizabeth Park: Elizabeth was a musician and publisher who was professionally trained at prestigious academies such as Juilliard and Harvard. She taught Morse Code to soldiers at Truax Field in Madison.

Elizabeth Roach: Mrs. Roach was the vice-president of the United War Work campaign for the State of Wisconsin, which organized the effective use of women in the nation’s defense program during World War I.

Questions? Please direct any questions about this event to visitor.curator@dva.wisconsin.gov.

This event is suitable for all ages.

This event is sponsored by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation and supported by the Dane County Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.