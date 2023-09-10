media release: Brenda Bufalino, a pioneer in the resurgence of tap dance, will be an Artist in Residence at Primrose Retreat, 1261 County Rd. U, Verona, WI 53593, September 8 – 12, 2023.

Bufalino will be joined for her residency by a group of prominent national and international tap artists, including Katherine Kramer, Donna Peckett, Jeannie Hill (WI) Cristina Delius (Berlin, GE) Acia Gray (TX) Carson Murphy (NY) Ellen Keane and Cathy Wind (MN), Jenai Cutcher (OH). During their time together the artists will be sharing their work projects with one another and looking at the state of the “art of tap dance” today. Bufalino and Kramer have performed together and collaborated on projects since the 1970s in New York. www.BrendaBufalino.com

Public events:

Int/Adv Tap Dance Master Class - September 9, 1:30 – 3pm. $30 to participate, $10 to observe.

“Talks and Taps” – An Intimate Performance Gathering – September 10, 7-9:30pm

$25 (or $50 with the class). Reservations required at: www. KatherineKramerProjects.com

Bufalino will be featured at the performance event with Madison musicians, Daniel Plane (cello), and Laurie Lang (bass). There will be discussion and refreshments.

The Artist Residency Program is sponsored by Katherine Kramer Projects and Primrose Retreat. The public events are sponsored in association with TNW Ensemble Theater and Rosebot.

For further information contact Katherine Kramer, 406-570-2801