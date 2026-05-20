Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats

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Oakstone Recreational, Cottage Grove 304 Commerce Parkway, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527

media release: Tall Paul and the Naughty Cats is a Madison-based blues outfit led by harmonica player Paul Sabel, whose Chicago roots include time studying under Little Mack Simmons, Joe Filisko, and Barrelhouse Chuck. The band stretches traditional blues into something a little more playful, a little more naughty.

Info

Oakstone Recreational, Cottage Grove 304 Commerce Parkway, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
Music
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Google Calendar - Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats - 2026-06-06 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats - 2026-06-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats - 2026-06-06 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats - 2026-06-06 18:00:00 ical
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Google Calendar - Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats - 2026-09-12 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats - 2026-09-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats - 2026-09-12 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats - 2026-09-12 18:00:00 ical
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Google Calendar - Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats - 2026-09-20 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats - 2026-09-20 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats - 2026-09-20 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats - 2026-09-20 11:00:00 ical