Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats

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Rusty Bee Lounge, Fitchburg 5134 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Tall Paul and the Naughty Cats is a Madison-based blues outfit led by harmonica player Paul Sabel, whose Chicago roots include time studying under Little Mack Simmons, Joe Filisko, and Barrelhouse Chuck. The band stretches traditional blues into something a little more playful, a little more naughty.

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Rusty Bee Lounge, Fitchburg 5134 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
Music
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Google Calendar - Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats - 2026-06-20 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats - 2026-06-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats - 2026-06-20 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats - 2026-06-20 18:00:00 ical
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Google Calendar - Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats - 2026-08-01 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats - 2026-08-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats - 2026-08-01 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats - 2026-08-01 18:00:00 ical