Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats

× Expand courtesy Tall Paul and the Naughty Cats Tall Paul and the Naughty Cats on stage. Tall Paul and the Naughty Cats

media release: 2026 the Guitars-N-Veterans will be back at its home, hosted by The Sunset Hill Farm, Sponsored by The Lake Mills American Legion Post 67.

Guitars-N-Veterans Is: a free community event at The Sunset Hill Farm in conjunction local food providers, many fine local musicians and sponsors. Third Thursday each month, April through October

Seven Bands, Seven Food Vendors, Fee to all Veterans their families. On the Deck at The Sunset Hill Farm (Rain date is inside the Barn on the same day and time)

For: all veterans and their families

To: sit back, enjoy a sunset, enjoy a free concert, enjoy a free meal, and the camaraderie of fellow veterans, their families and anyone who supports veterans.

15 October: Tall Paul and the Naughty Cats

https://www.facebook.com/tallpaulblues/

Food: Timberlake Creek Pizza

Sponsor: Topels Towing and Repair

All Music, Beverages, and Snacks are donated by local businesses and individuals.

100% of all donations, proceeds, or sponsorships go directly to the fund account managed by The Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 and used only for these events.

Donations (any Amount)

(music and activities inside the Barn in the event of inclimate weather)