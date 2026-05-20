Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats

× Expand courtesy Tall Paul and the Naughty Cats Tall Paul and the Naughty Cats on stage. Tall Paul and the Naughty Cats

media release: Tall Paul and the Naughty Cats is a Madison-based blues outfit led by harmonica player Paul Sabel, whose Chicago roots include time studying under Little Mack Simmons, Joe Filisko, and Barrelhouse Chuck. The band stretches traditional blues into something a little more playful, a little more naughty.