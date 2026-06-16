DJ Tamel
to
GlouGlou 11 N. Allen St., Madison, Wisconsin
media release: DJ Tamel brings a dedication and passion to his beats that started when he was nine. He began his musical journey with traditional African drumming, later expanding into drumline and full drum kit. As a founding member of the Black Star Drum Line, Joe's foundation in precision and discipline continues to inform his approach. Influenced by James Brown, The Temptations, and Anderson Paak, Tamel brings that same influence to his DJ space.