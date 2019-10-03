Tami Charles
Goodman Community Center-Brassworks 214 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Join 702WI at Goodman Community Center for this free author event with Tami Charles, who will discuss her new young adult novel Becoming Beatriz, talk about her writing process, and sign copies of her books! Students are welcome to attend.
Note: The event is free but space is limited, so please RSVP at www.702wi.com.
Info
Goodman Community Center-Brassworks 214 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Books