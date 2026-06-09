media release: A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2026 to celebrate Tancho Path. Madison Bikes, Oakwood Prairie Ridge, Sun Prairie Moves are hosting the event, and the public is welcome to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Tancho Path is located on the City's east side and connects to the south side of Northeast Park from Tancho Drive, just east of American Parkway near the American Center Business Park. This project will create a connection between Tancho Drive and the Goodman Path in Sun Prairie

The Tancho Path Ribbon Cutting will be located at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge Campus: 5501 Tancho Dr, Madison, Wis.

The following agencies are scheduled to speak:

District 17 Alder Sabrina Madison

City of Sun Prairie Alder Maureen Crombie

Keith VanLanduyt, Chief Marketing, Sales and Communications Officer, Oakwood Prairie Ridge

Ed Grys (Prairie Ridge resident)

Christof Spieler, City of Madison Director of Transportation

In case of inclement weather, the event will take place in the chapel of Oakwood Prairie Ridge.

Tancho Path Impact

The bike path is going to connect the City of Madison with the City of Sun Prairie via the Northeast Park. It helps take bicyclists from the heavy traffic at American Parkway. The path is going to be located between a wooded area and farmland within the park to leave space on the south for future developments. Tancho Path users can then connect to the existing path system in the City of Sun Prairie that includes an underpass of Highway 151 and paths along Hoepker Rd., connecting to other residential and commercial areas. This project, and the path system in the area, is a great example of inter-governmental coordination.

Tancho Bike Path is 2,260 feet long and the Open Space Tancho Path is 575 feet in length. The project is estimated to be about $734,000.

The new path is a multi-use path for people walking or rolling for recreation or for making multi-modal trips to any of the destinations in the area now better connected by the path system.

The new path is adjacent to an existing cyclocross trail within Northeast Park. Timing of the project was coordinated so that the existing cyclocross trail can be reconfigured after construction is completed.