media release: Saturday, July 30, 5-8pm, 1205 Sherman Avenue, Madison WI 53703

FREE

Ever wondered what goes into making a dance? Join dance artists as they work in real time to create pieces for the 2nd annual Shifting Gears Bike Path Dance Festival.

Get a behind the scenes look at dance artists’ methods, processes, points of view, skills, and preferences, as well as challenges and obstacles. Take part in some exciting dance-making at our open rehearsal event: “Tandem - A Backyard Behind the Scenes.”

Hosted by our cherished Tenney-Lapham neighbors with generous support from Dane Arts and the Evjue Foundation, this private back yard dance-making event will feature live dance from several local dance groups, food trucks and other refreshments, and lots of opportunity to connect with friends and neighbors.

Free! Donations are welcome and tax deductible - they help us offer more free events and classes for our community. Use this link to see donation options: https://www. isthmusdancecollective.org/ donate

