media release: A spectacular sextet by any definition will show up at Cafe Coda, Madison for the first gig of a huge tour involving an international group of musicians! NOT TO BE MISSED! Save the date!

Moving on to the hottest and newest jazz bars of Madison, Tango with Winnie sextet intend to bring the cutting edge of Argentine Tango to the most open-minded people of the Midwest!! Supported by the wonderful people of Madison Tango Society.

A fixed formation under the constellation of Tango with Winnie, Tango with Winnie Sextet features Winnie not as a pianist, but as a bandoneonista in a traditional sextet setting.

This elite sextet carries both traditional and modern repertoire that is rarely heard LIVE in North America, with emphasis in late Troilo, Pugliese, Julian Peralta and the like.

https://tangowithwinnie.com

Tickets: $32.50 (online) $40(door)