media release: Convinced of tango’s power to include everyone, Pianist-Bandoneonista-Dancer Winnie Cheung launched Tango With Winnie to bring live tango dance and music to both classic and unconventional corners of the world: concert halls, milongas, art galleries, farmers markets, K-12 schools, universities, dementia homes, assisted living spaces, prisons, town-wide multicultural celebrations, and more.With veteran artists that Winnie brings from all over the world, Tango with Winnie handcrafts each program towards any imaginable objective of your event, and invites you sincerely to tango, whoever you are, wherever you are. Winnie has played well over 1,000 tango events in the USA, Canada, Asia, Argentina, even Antarctica. For 2023, Winnie completed a record 250+ events. Her album with Cuarteto Tanguero, Guapeando, charted Top 10 Billboard World Music in 2018. Her newest album with the duo Ben & Winnie, La Próxima Traición, was released in 2020 with glowing reviews. Originally from Hong Kong, Winnie is a globetrotting musician holding a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Chicago and Masters and Doctorate from the Eastman School of Music in Piano and Music Composition. She taught classes in music composition, theory, piano, choir, and music appreciation from ages 5 to 95 in Canada/USA until tango found her

Janice Lee is a musical chameleon, seamlessly transforming between genres and ensembles. She is equally at ease in the classical world as she is in the realm of tango and improvisation. Her musical journey began with classical training, but she soon found herself drawn to the passion and energy of tango.