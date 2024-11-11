Tani Diakite with Andy Ewen, No Name String Band, Dry River Goats
Crystal Corner Bar 1302 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
K.W. Klinger
The five members of Dry River Goats on a staircase.
Dry River Goats
media release: Chowders for Change: $25 suggested donation, to benefit the World Central Kitchen. Chowders provided by The Tempest, Garver Feed Mill and Lao Laan-Xang. Papa's BBQ truck will be out front. Cake from Willy St. Co-op.
Bands: 6:30-The Dry River Goats
8:00- The No Name String Band
9:30- Tani Diakite w/ special guest Andy Ewen
Celebrating Bob Queen, Anita Hecht and Ralph Shively birthdays; November 11 is Armistice Day celebrating the war to end all wars.