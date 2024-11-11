Tani Diakite with Andy Ewen, No Name String Band, Dry River Goats

to

Crystal Corner Bar 1302 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Chowders for Change: $25 suggested donation, to benefit the World Central Kitchen. Chowders provided by The Tempest, Garver Feed Mill and Lao Laan-Xang. Papa's BBQ truck will be out front. Cake from Willy St. Co-op.

Bands: 6:30-The Dry River Goats

8:00- The No Name String Band

9:30- Tani Diakite w/ special guest Andy Ewen

Celebrating Bob Queen, Anita Hecht and Ralph Shively birthdays;  November 11 is Armistice Day celebrating the war to end all wars. 

Info

Crystal Corner Bar 1302 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Fundraisers
Music
608-256-2953
to
Google Calendar - Tani Diakite with Andy Ewen, No Name String Band, Dry River Goats - 2024-11-11 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tani Diakite with Andy Ewen, No Name String Band, Dry River Goats - 2024-11-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tani Diakite with Andy Ewen, No Name String Band, Dry River Goats - 2024-11-11 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tani Diakite with Andy Ewen, No Name String Band, Dry River Goats - 2024-11-11 18:30:00 ical