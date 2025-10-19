Tani Diakite & the Afrofunkstars, Soul Call, Brass Knuckles

media release: We are releasing our new Cider and Winter IPA and wanted to have a little shindig. Seeing as it's a protest weekend, we decided to turn it into a full blown parking lot party!

We will have live music all day long (bands to be added as they are finalized). And for the Packers fans, don't worry. We will have the game on our projector so you can still root on the Green & Gold.

Music Lineup:

Brass Knuckles 1-2pm

Soul Call 2:00-3:15pm

Tani Diakite and The Afrofunkstars 3:30-5pm

Tickets are $15 and include a sampling of each of our new releases. You can also add a VIP pass ($20) that includes unlimited tap beer and a swag bag! We also offer a Child or Designated Driver ticket for 1/2 off.

Tickets can be purchased in our taproom to avoid fees.

To purchase tickets online:https://tinyurl.com/ 5n7dfrjd