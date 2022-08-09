× Expand Version 2 Tani Diakite & the Afrofunkstars

press release: Madison’s Central Business Improvement District is proud to bring back the perennial summer favorite: “YOUR Lunch Time LIVE!” Grab a Friend, Grab a Blanket and Grab a Spot at YOUR Lunch Time LIVE 2022!

For thirteen consecutive Tuesdays June through August, a FREE outdoor concert series will take place from noon-1pm on the lawn near the SOUTH Hamilton walkway of the Wisconsin State Capitol. These concerts a great place for the Madison community to socialize and enjoy the lunch hour during the beautiful Wisconsin summer in a safe and socially distanced way.

All public health guidelines will be followed.

ADVERSE WEATHER

In the event of inclement weather, a rain call will be made between 9am and 9:15am based on radar. Rain calls will be posted between 9am and 9:15am on the Downtown Madison Facebook Page. We will do our best to get the information to all other areas (Facebook event, web, and Instagram) after this initial post to our main Facebook.

