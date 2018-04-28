press release: Announcing the school of Tania Tandias Flamenco & Spanish Dance’s annual Student Recital at Oakwood Village Auditorium on Saturday, April 28, 7 pm! Dancers of all ages and levels perform traditional and new choreographies. Join us for a lively evening of beautiful dancing, colorful costumes, castanets and even live music from Madison’s premier cajon player, Juan Tomas Martinez Paris! Please stay afterwards for drinks and treats after the recital!

For more information call 608-250-0359 or visit www.flamencodance.net.