media release: Madison’s Antiwar Film Series is partnering with The Bartell Theater for a free big screen showing of Tantura, a 2022 documentary about the history of a village in Israel Palestine. Watch the trailer here. The Bartell is a half-block off the Capitol Square. There will be a moderated discussion following the film.

Weds, January 29, 7:30 pm

The Bartell Theater, 113 E Mifflin St

About the film: Hundreds of Palestinian villages were depopulated in 1948. To Israelis, it was the War of Independence, to Palestinians it was 'Al Nakba' - the Catastrophe. When Israeli graduate student Teddy Katz meticulously documented this massacre of Palestinian civilians surrounding Israel's independence, he was initially celebrated for his groundbreaking work. But soon, he was stripped of his degrees and was publicly shamed as a fraudulent traitor. Decades later, incendiary new evidence emerges to corroborate Teddy's initial findings, not just vindicating him, but raising profound questions about how Israelis — and we all — deal with the darker chapters of history.

Director Alon Schwarz revisits former Israeli soldiers as well as Palestinian residents in an effort to re-examine what happened in Tantura, the location of an alleged, Israeli-perpetrated massacre, and find out why 'Al Nakba' is still a taboo in Israeli society.