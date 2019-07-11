Tanya Solomon, Sansa the Singing Mindreader

× Expand John Huntington Tanya Solomon

press release: Tanya Solomon, one of stage magic's few female professionals, brings her nationally touring solo show "Tanya Solomon: Truth Assassin" to Crucible in Madison on Thursday, July 11. Sansa the Singing Mindreader, a magician from Los Angeles specializing in psychic feats, will open.

"Tanya Solomon: Truth Assassin", an hour of startling effects, includes baffling sleight-of-hand, absurd comedy, blindfold targeting with a knife, live fish appearing from nowhere, and things you never knew could be done with creamed corn. TimeOut New York has called the show "magic for intelligent adults".

Sansa the Singing Mindreader sings, dances, bedazzles with glamorous pin-up style, and connects with her audience using the power of telepathy.

Local DJ Emily Mills will play at 9:00 pm.

Tanya Solomon, who lives in Brooklyn, NY, is a magician who is a regular presence in New York City's variety and burlesque scene. Her show "Tanya Solomon: Truth Assassin" premiered at New York City's Voorhees Theater in 2016 and first toured nationally in 2018. She is a cast member of the Coney Island Circus Sideshow, and has also performed with the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus and produced the monthly revue "Force Majeure Vaudeville". www.tanyasolomon.net

Sansa Asylum, a Los Angeles-based magician and musician, has been featured in Spin and High Times for her musical acts and costumes. She toured the world for 10 years with the Yard Dogs Road Show, and has performed at Spiegelworld, Bonaroo, the Glastonbury Music Festival, and LA's Magic Castle.

Photos attached below. Please credit as noted.