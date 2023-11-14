Tap Dance Classes

press release: A four week session of Adult Beginning Tap Dance begins November 14 and ends December 5, 2023, 6:30 pm Tuesdays. The cost for four sessions is $64, payable by check or cash, to TNW Ensemble Theater. Location is TNW, 1957 Winnebago St. on Madison’s east side. Donna Peckett instructs all classes with skilled assistant Ari Blehert. Please email info@tnwensembletheater.org or call 608.244.2938 for more information. Adults of any and all ages welcome.