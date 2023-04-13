press release: Intermediate tap dance classes for ages 15 - 80+ begin Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM. Location is TNW Ensemble Theater, 1957 Winnebago St., Madison 53704. Instructor is Shona Mitteldorf. $128 for eight weeks.

Please contact Donna Peckett at info@tnwensembletheater.org or 608.244.2938 for more information and to register.