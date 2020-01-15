press release: Winter-Spring 2020 tap dance classes, for ages 10 – 80+, begin Monday, January 14, at TAPIT/new works, 1957 Winnebago Street. Instruction is for all levels, beginning through advanced. Pre-registration is requested. Group and single classes are available, as well as private lessons. Please call 608.244.2938 or email: info@tapitneworks.org to register or for more information, www.tapitnewworks.org.

Monday, February 3 - April 27, 6:15 pm (Contact UW Continuing Education, 608 262.2451) 12 weeks, $175.000

Wednesday, January 15 - May 6, 6 pm (Contact TAPIT/new works, 15 weeks, $195.00

Thursday, January 16 - May 7, 6 pm (Contact TAPIT/new works, 15 weeks, $195.00

Classes in rhythm tap for ages 10 to adults of all ages.