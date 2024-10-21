Tap Master Class

media release: Katherine Kramer is recognized internationally, always keeping with the authenticity of the form and its history and traditions, and acknowledged with the 2018 Hoofer Award from the American Tap Dance Foundation.

In the 4 week series, she will teach an original choreography and focus on techniques for finding your own “sound.”

Mondays, October 21, 28, November 4 & 11, TNW Ensemble Theater, 1957 Winnebago Street, 53704.

5 - 6:30pm

$25. Per class payable to TNW.

Sponsored by TNW Ensemble Theater,1957 Winnebago St., Madison, WI

608-244-2938

608-770-0826

Please email: info@tnwensembletheater.org, or call 608-770-0826 or contact kkramerdance@gmail.com