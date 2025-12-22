media release: Tapestry String Band will bring their eclectic folk sounds on fiddle, banjo, guitar, concertina or accordion, acoustic bass and various small percussion along with other stringed instruments. Their set list may include "Wade In The Water", "16 Tons", "City of New Orleans" or something else that is a familiar favorite. Come and check them out as they put their own touch on Irish songs, folk songs and Americana songs. What you hear will be pleasing and toe tapping, filling the Wild Hog with good songs.

Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

FREE PARKING: Across the street in the Wil-Mar parking lot. Weather Cancellations are announced on our Facebook page.