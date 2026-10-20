RSVP for Tapping Into Your Inner Wisdom

media release: Begin the New Year with a reflective process and set your compass for 2027.

Our Soul Collage® instructor will offer you an immersive experience creating your own images, composed from the strengths and insights drawn from your own spirit as you build your personal, individual collage. Using simple materials – magazine pages, scissors and glue – you imagine, and build a collage on cardstock that grows from your personal, inner dialogue in a guided creative process. That card becomes the basis for further inquiry of the self through a journaling process facilitated by our certified Soul Collage® instructor in the calm and sheltered environment unique to Holy Wisdom. This is a place of safety, as essential to spiritual inquiry and shared journeying.

• This retreat is for anyone seeking a fresh and unique way of knowing – whether for personal insight or for use in community and professional settings.

• Participants will be drawn to this class for its accessible, creative process and its depth.

• In addition, SoulCollage® appeals to educators, facilitators, counselors, spiritual directors, clergy and others who accompany people in meaning-making and transformation.

• The facilitator will share stories of how SoulCollage® has been integrated into her own personal journey and professional practice, offering both inspiration and practical application.

Thurs., Jan. 7, 4:30 pm – Sun., Jan. 10, 2027, 11:00 am

Thursday, Jan. 7

• 4:30 pm – Introductions to Each Other and the Process

• 5:15 pm – Dinner

• 6:30-8:30 pm – Facilitated Session

Friday, Jan. 8 and Saturday, Jan. 9

• 9:00 am-12:00 pm – Facilitated Session

• 12:00 pm – Lunch

• 1:30-4:30 pm – Independent Card Making

• 5:15 pm – Dinner

• 6:30-8:30 pm – Facilitated Session

Sunday, Jan. 10

• 9:30-11:00 am – Closing Session

Cost

$265 commuter (includes retreat sessions, Thursday dinner, Friday & Saturday lunch and dinner)

$465 residential (includes retreat sessions, Thursday dinner, Friday & Saturday breakfast, lunch and dinner, Sunday breakfast, overnight room Thurs, Fri and Sat. nights)

The registration deadline for this retreat is December 30, 2026, or when the retreat fills.

Cancellation policy – if you register but must cancel your registration, you can receive a 75% refund up until December 30th. After that, a 50% refund is available until the retreat starts.

After you register, if you would like to request a double room with another retreatant or if you have other questions about accommodations, please contact us at [email protected].

About the Program Leader – Genevieve Kirchman

Genevieve is a seasoned educator and facilitator who brings over 30 years of experience to the restorative environment of Holy Wisdom Monastery. Her expertise in community wellness and holistic health ensure the retreat is grounded in self-care. Now in her “third act” of life, Genevieve serves as a storyteller for other “searchers.” By blending contemplative practice with the expressive arts, she invites participants into a gentle, imaginative encounter with the soul using image, symbol and story.