ONLINE: Tar Sands Pipelines in the Midwest: Overviews, Updates, and Action

press release: What's a pipeline? What does it carry and why is it dangerous? Where are the pipelines I keep hearing about? Who owns them? And how do we fight them?

The Sierra Club and 350 Madison Tar Sands Team is holding a webinar on Thursday, January 14, at 6:30 PM that will focus on tar sands pipelines in the Midwest.

Join us to learn how pipelines inflict damage on the environment through their construction, threat of a spill, and by supporting the extraction and burning of tar sands oil that they carry. There is a complex web of pipelines across the Midwest, and the webinar will cover where they are located and which ones are currently of greatest interest like Enbridge’s Line 3 and Line 5. Attendees will learn about the companies that build and operate these pipelines and what we can do to fight to stop them. There will also be time for questions after the webinar.

There are many pipelines across the Midwest that facilitate fossil fuel use, and companies like Enbridge have shown that they can’t build and operate these pipelines without inflicting damage. It is time to stop any proposed pipelines, and for existing pipelines to be shut down. Join the webinar to learn more about this threat and what you can do to help.