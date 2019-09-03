Tara Olivia
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Current Madison College student Tara Olivia takes us along on her photographic journey through the dusty and remote villages of the Himba tribe of Namibia to a remote sapphire mining village in Madagascar. While in Africa, Tara worked for the NGO, MADA Clinics and school which provides free education and health care to over 2,000 inhabitants.
