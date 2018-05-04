Tara Potter, Sarah West Whitcomb

press release: MMoCA's Spring Gallery Night at the Stone Fence

Friday May 4, 5pm-9pm

We are excited to feature Fine Glass Mosaic artist Tara Potter, as well as multimedia artist Sarah West Whitcomb. Both have beautiful pieces for spring and Mothers Day. We will have live music from Sortin the Mail 6pm-9pm Free Door Prize Raffle and Refreshments! Free Event. Artists work will be up through the month of May.