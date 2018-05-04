Tara Potter, Sarah West Whitcomb
Stone Fence 2322 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: MMoCA's Spring Gallery Night at the Stone Fence
Friday May 4, 5pm-9pm
We are excited to feature Fine Glass Mosaic artist Tara Potter, as well as multimedia artist Sarah West Whitcomb. Both have beautiful pieces for spring and Mothers Day. We will have live music from Sortin the Mail 6pm-9pm Free Door Prize Raffle and Refreshments! Free Event. Artists work will be up through the month of May.
