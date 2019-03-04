press release: Tarana Burke is a social justice activist and the founder of the ‘me too.’ Movement. Burke has dedicated more than 25 years of her life to social justice and to laying the groundwork for creating a movement to help women of color who have survived sexual assault. She works to inspire solidarity, amplify voices, and refocus on survivors. Burke was part of the 2017 TIME Person of the Year-winning ‘me too.’ Movement and was named The Root100’s most influential person in 2018.

Please join WUD DLS for An Evening with Tarana Burke on Monday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. The doors of Shannon Hall in Memorial Union will open at 7:00 p.m. The one-hour lecture is open and FREE to both students and the public, and will end with a 30-minute Q&A.

Sign Language interpreting will be provided with CART captioning available upon request. If you need another accommodation to attend this event, please contact Kate Lewandowski at kate.lewandowski@wisc.edu. All accommodation requests should be made no less than two weeks before the event. We will attempt to fulfill requests made after this date but cannot guarantee they will be met.