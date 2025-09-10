media release: Arts + Literature welcomes Tarbaby (Orrin Evans, Nasheet Waits, and Eric Revis) on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 7:00pm. Advance tickets are $25.00 general admission, or $20.00 for students (with ID) and ALL members. Tickets at the door are $30.00 for everyone. Advance tickets (highly recommended!) can be purchased at Brown Paper Tickets.

The three members of Tarbaby, pianist Orrin Evans, bassist Eric Revis, and drummer Nasheet Waits, share a long history together, dating back to well before the formation of the trio. They share core beliefs about acknowledging the over-arching tradition of the music while being true to one’s own story; they’re an ensemble of serious intentions and riotous humor, fervid spirit and fierce intellect, passion and purpose. All of that melds and collides in their provocative and risk-welcoming sound.

Their most recent album, You Think This America, recorded strictly in the piano trio format without additional featured musicians, was acclaimed as the Best Jazz Album of 2024 by The New York Times.