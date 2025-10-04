media release: USA | 1968 | 35mm | 90 min.

Director: Peter Bogdanovich

Cast: Boris Karloff, Tim O’Kelly, Peter Bogdanovich

At a Southern California drive-in movie theater, the fates of aging monster movie icon Byron Orlok (Karloff) and psychotic mass shooter Bobby Thompson (O’Kelly) will collide. One of the most compelling and still enduring debuts from a New Hollywood director, Bogdanovich’s Targets is a scary, fascinating piece of Americana. The screenplay intriguingly commingles the real life stories of Texas sniper Charles Whitman and horror movie legend Karloff, who more or less plays himself in one of his final big-screen appearances.

