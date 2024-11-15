media release: ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times during this event.

DOORS 7pm / WAKE 7:30pm – 8:00pm / SERVICE 8:00pm – 9:20pm / DANCE PARTY 9:20pm – 10pm

FREE for transgender & gender non-conforming people.

PWYC $10 - $30 sliding scale for cisgender people.

Tarot & Tunes: Grief Portal: A Funeral for Ralph Kerwineo & Cal Smith

Join us for the funerals of Ralph Kerwineo & Cal Smith. Partake in an evening of grief & joy as we come together in community to grieve, celebrate, and hold reverence for our Transgender & Gender Non-Conforming ancestors and past Trans selves. Take a moment to remember Trans & Queer folks that we have lost, and the pieces of ourselves we have lost along the way too. Journey with us for an evening of remembering who we are collectively & individually, despite the turmoil we all might endure. The evening will end with a joyous dance party and tarot readings available.

FREE tarot readings for all BIPOC Trans folks & Sliding Scale tarot readings available for all others during the dance party portion of the evening. Learn more about the local Trans Elders & Ancestors Project when in attendance as well.

Hosted by FruityGutOracle https://www.instagram.com/FruityGutOracle

**This is a fragrance free event; no lotions, perfumes or colognes please!**

Ritual Service Performers to be announced soon!

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.