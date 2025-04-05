Tartan Day Cèilidh

media release: Get Your Plaid On! It’s Time for a Cèilidh!

What’s a Cèilidh (KAY-lee), you ask? Imagine a Scottish wedding reception WITHOUT the vows, the speeches, or the awkward family dynamics... but with ALL the fun!

No kilt? No problem!

You don’t have to be Scottish—just grab your best plaid, your dancing shoes (or boots, we’re not picky), and get ready for a night of drinks, dancing, and shenanigans!

We’ll teach you to dance like a true Scot—from jigs to reels and everything in between. Whether you’re a pro or have two left feet, you’ll be shaking it like a Highlander in no time!

Dancing kicks off at 7pm and goes all the way until 10pm. Don’t miss out on the fun, the music, the laughter, and maybe even a few too many drams! Tickets are $12 for Society members, $17 for non-members.

So, come for the dance, stay for the craic—because who needs a wedding when you’ve got a Cèilidh like this?

See you there!

Four Winds Farm, 5735 Adams Road, Fitchburg, WI 53575