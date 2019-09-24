press release: The city of Madison Common Council created a Task Force on Government Structure (“TFOGS”) in 2018 to ask whether changes to city government could help the city work more effectively for all residents, specifically including residents of color and low income. This 11 member committee has been at work for the past 18 months discussing questions related to the powers and duties of the Mayor’s Office, the Common Council, and the City’s Boards, Commissions, and Committees. Additionally, the TFOGS is looking very closely at whether the city’s current processes for obtaining resident engagement and participation effectively solicit and encourage resident input on city decision making.

As part of its work, TFOGS has reached out to former government officials, city staff, and city residents. As it prepares to issue a final report to the Mayor and Common Council, the TFOGS is holding a series of resident open houses. The last open house will be held in late September.

5:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Warner Park Community Center, 1625 Northport Drive

Childcare and dinner will be provided. Help shape Madison’s government by joining TFOGS at

this exciting event where you can provide your ideas for ways that Madison can improve resident

engagement and city decision making.