Taste of Broadway

media release: J OIN Children's Theater of Madison FOR A DINNER THEATER EXPERIENCE FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY RIGHT HERE IN MADISON!

A night of song and dance, food and festivities – and so much fun! Bring the whole family for this unique live concert event!

HERE ARE SOME OF THE DETAILS OF THE SHOW:

The show will be a revue of popular Broadway songs featuring singing and dancing by local talented adult actors in combination with local talented youth, many who have performed in CTM shows.

Done cabaret style, the show will feature songs from hit Broadway shows!

Directed by Brian Cowing – the show portion will be approximately 75 minutes long

Is your business interested in sponsoring this event?

Contact Maggie Weiser at mweiser@ctmtheater.org