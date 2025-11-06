media release: Experience Madison’s ultimate foodie celebration with the American Cancer Society at Taste of Hope on November 6, 2025, at The Sylvee — featuring special guest emcee Luke Zahm! Savor an unforgettable evening as top local chefs serve up their signature creations, highlighting the rich flavors of our city’s dynamic culinary scene.

Your ticket includes unlimited tastings, a curated sipping experience, and access to a hosted bar—plus a foodie-inspired silent auction, rare bourbon drawing, and more—all to support cancer research and patient support services throughout Wisconsin.

Last year’s inaugural event sold out quickly—don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable evening. Reserve your spot today!

Tickets: $150 presale / $175 after Sept 12

Sponsorships start at $2,500