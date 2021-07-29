ONLINE: Taste of India: Butter Chicken

press release: Teen Eats class for Middle School Youth, ages 11-14 years old.

This class is virtual. Ingredients are not provided. Resource guides will be emailed after each lesson - includes recipe, tips, and lesson recap.

Take your taste to Northern India with a curry that will warm your soul. Enjoy learning the basics of what makes butter chicken, butter chicken through its history, marinating, perfected spices and it’s buttery, tomato cream sauce. This lesson introduces Indian spices, steaming rice, tasty accompaniments, and of course, how to make Indian Butter Chicken.

This recipe can be made vegan or vegetarian. This lesson comes with a complimentary resource guide.

THIS CLASS IS FOR YOU IF:

You are 11-14 years old

You have an interest in cooking

You have an appreciation for food culture and international flavors

You have used an oven or stove top

You have made food from a recipe

You are able to participant in virtual lessons, via Zoom

You are able to offer 1 hour of virtual class time, 1 hour of independent recipe cooking per lesson