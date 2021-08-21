RSVP for Taste of Spring

media release: Monroe Arts Center’s (MAC) largest fundraiser of the year, Taste of Spring; It’s a Whole New Season, will be held in-person Monday August 30. The event will kick off with a Silent Auction that will be online from Monday, August 9th through Monday August 30th.

Taste of Spring was a virtual event last year due to the global health crisis, but will be held live this year, Monday August 30 on the grounds of the MAC in an elegantly appointed white tent. The event will begin with cocktails and feature a multi-course dinner highlighting the culinary talents of Russ and Nadine Brown of Pancho and Lefty’s Outlaw Grill. The Brown’s farm-to-table menu is a decadent blend of flavors, textures, and techniques. The tantalizing menu will be featuring appetizers of jumbo pickled shrimp, pork belly tacos and caprese skewers with fresh basil pesto. Following the appetizers will be a small plate of fresh sweet corn elote with fried corn tortillas and queso fresco. The exciting entrée will include grilled beef tenderloin, marinated grilled chicken breast and avocado green chile crema along with rice pilaf, pepitas and summer veggies. A decadent dessert of Mango Pango- puree of mango with lime and tapioca, fresh mango whipped cream and candied ginger will be sure to top off this gourmet menu all served under the stars. The extraordinary cuisine will be paired with fine wines and craft beer. Live music for the evening will be provided by the very talented Craig Tuttle on guitar.

The virtual Silent Auction is a great opportunity for those who could otherwise not attend to become a part of the MAC family and help create a pathway to sustainability for the organization as we come out of these unprecedented times. Over 25 items awaiting bids on the virtual Silent Auction include one-of-a-kind art objects, hand turned wood bowls, furniture, hand-knit and crocheted hats and shawls, gift baskets and much more. Online bidding begins Monday, August 9 at 32auction.com/monroeartscenter which can take place from the comfort of your home. In addition, items may be viewed in person in a display located in MAC’s southside (east building) lobby windows. The final bidding for the online silent auction will be Monday, August 30, at 5:30 p.m.

Monroe Arts Center invites you to support this exquisite evening of extraordinary cuisine, paired wines, fine beer, live music, silent auction, and a live auction by attending Taste of Spring; It’s a Whole New Season on Monday August 30 with a cocktail hour opening the evening at 4:30 p.m. Individual tickets are $90 and tables of eight are $640. For reservations call 608-325-5700 by August 21, 2021. Visit monroeartscenter.com for additional information.