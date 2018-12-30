Taste of Tech: VR
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
PRESS RELEASE: Come and explore Virtual Reality with the Google Cardboard Virtual Reality apps!
Kids will have the opportunity to interact with dinosaurs, ride roller coasters, and more via the Google Cardboard and HTC Vive VR apps.
VR technology is a new and exciting frontier with potential applications in science, medicine, communication and more. Come learn how to use this new technology!
This program will take place in the Art Studio Classroom.
Info
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family